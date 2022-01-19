Aston Villa transfer news: 'He's finished' - Big claim emerges on £15.3m Villa Park star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons that Lucas Digne's arrival at Aston Villa has marked the end of Matt Targett's time as the club's first-choice left-back.

Targett has been Villa's number one for the majority of the last two-and-a-half years, but Palmer fears for his chances following the Frenchman's £25m move.

What's the latest news involving Targett?

The £15.3m-rated full-back has been a guaranteed starter pretty much since he walked through the Villa Park entrance door, but since Steven Gerrard entered the building, his place has become uncertain.

Targett started every Premier League game last season and has been a regular this term, making a further 17 starts. But he found himself on the bench against Manchester United on Saturday, with the Villa boss opting to throw Digne in from the start.

His absence didn't exactly come as a great surprise, though. Soon after Gerrard replaced Dean Smith in the dugout, he made his feelings clear about telling his scouts to deliver him a left-back.

And having delivered him one of the best in the business in Digne, Palmer believes that Targett is going to struggle for first-team opportunities moving forward.

What did Palmer say about Targett?

He told GIVEMESPORT "He's finished in terms of being the first-team left-back at Villa. Digne is the first-team left-back now, the way that Steven Gerrard wants to play.

"He's very offensive-minded, he goes forward, although I think he's poor defensively – he got booked early doors against Manchester United – he goes forward very well."

Could Targett leave Villa this month?

Digne might just be one game into his Villa career, but it already looks a long way back for Targett to win back his place.

The former Everton man has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League in recent years, directly contributing to 22 goals in under 120 games. Meanwhile, Targett has played more top-flight matches than the Digne and has been involved in just 13 goals.

Therefore, he has a huge job on his hands to overtake Digne in the pecking order. But having only lost his place in the side, nothing has since suggested that Targett will be looking to leave the club before the end of January.

Someone as determined as him on the pitch is likely to be doing everything in his power to ensure he'll be ready if called upon.

