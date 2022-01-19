Elland Road transfer news: Bid tabled for 'perfect' 21 y/o who's 'a great fit for Leeds'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Leeds United target Brenden Aaronson would be a “perfect” signing for the club in this transfer window.

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that the club had tabled a £15m bid for the RB Salzburg striker, although that offer has been rejected by the Austrian club.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

They have somewhat struggled for form throughout the season but got their season back on track at the weekend by beating West Ham United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were exceptional at the London Stadium and dented the Hammers’ hopes of Champions League qualification by winning 3-2 away from home.

A hat-trick from Jack Harrison proved decisive and that result has put plenty of space between Leeds and the relegation zone, with the club now nine points clear of 18th-placed Norwich City.

Leeds also beat Burnley 3-1 prior to playing West Ham and those two wins have come after a run of just one victory in eight games.

Now, they appear to be attempting to bolster Bielsa’s squad, having tabled the £15m offer for Aaronson.

The 21-year-old is a USA international with 15 caps and he plays primarily as an attacking midfielder, though he can also play as a central midfielder.

This season, he has made 26 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals, while also laying on seven assists.

And The Daily Mail reports that Leeds supremo Victor Orta is set to table a second bid for his signature as they attempt to bolster Bielsa’s squad.

Jones, indeed, believes that Aaronson would be an excellent signing for the Elland Road club.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Aaronson is a great fit for Leeds, ideal for their style and would be perfect for the next phase of building."

Do Leeds need new signings?

More than anything.

Leeds have struggled with a genuine injury crisis and were dealt with two further blows against West Ham, as both Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw were substituted after sustaining muscular injuries.

Leeds had a number of teenagers on the bench that day and it goes to show that the squad is simply being stretched too thin.

Aaronson can play in a couple of positions and will bolster both the midfield and the forward line.

Bringing him into the club would be a coup, and would ensure that Bielsa has the kind of squad he needs to keep the current momentum and climb the Premier League table.

