Next Everton manager: 'Kenwright would love' to bring CL winning legend to Goodison

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Everton chairman Bill Kenwright would “love” to appoint Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager.

The Toffees have sacked Rafael Benitez, meaning that they are on the hunt for a new boss as they try to save a season that is teetering closer and closer to the relegation zone.

What’s the latest with Everton?

Reports have suggested that the club have been met with a major setback in their bid to appoint Roberto Martinez as their new manager.

The Toffees are said to have proposed a deal that would have seen the Spaniard continue to manage Belgium until the end of the season before then linking up with the Toffees.

However, with the World Cup looming at the end of the year, the Belgian FA stood in the way of the offer, as they look to focus exclusively on preparations for the tournament.

Rooney has also been touted as a potential candidate amid his excellent work with Derby County, who have a fighting chance of survival in the Championship despite sustaining a 24 point deduction.

Rooney is, of course, an ex-Everton player who has enjoyed two spells at the club as a player, and has been linked with a potential return to the hotseat after Benitez’s departure.

Fresh reports earlier this week claimed that he would be interviewed for the job along with Frank Lampard after making the final shortlist for the job, and Brown, the journalist for The Daily Star, believes that he would be a dream appointment for Kenwright.

Enter giveaway!

What has Brown said?

He told GiveMeSport: "I'm sure Bill Kenwright would love to have Rooney in the dugout, it would be 'bringing my boy back home again' but I think the novelty of that, it's not very forward looking."

Another Chelsea DISASTER! More on Football Terrace...

Would Rooney be a good appointment?

Brown does make a very good point in that Kenwright and Everton consistently seem to be looking backwards to move forwards.

That was evidenced by the fact that they made an approach for Martinez, who spent three years in the dugout and was, like Benitez, sacked by Farhad Moshiri.

Rooney is doing great work at Derby but clearly the club have a real obsession with the past and they really need to shake that if they are to move forward properly as a club.

1 of 15 Which year did this famous Everton icon, Dixie Dean, leave? 1934 1939 1929 1937

Still, with the form that they have been in, they desperately need to get a new manager into the club, as they are currently 16th and on a run of just one win in 13 games.

Rooney or not, they need someone who can fight the fires engulfing Goodison Park.

News Now - Sport News