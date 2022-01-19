Fulham News: Insane women’s football team record emerges amid men’s historic run

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While Fulham’s record-breaking form in this year’s Championship continued with a blistering 6-2 victory over Birmingham City yesterday, their momentous run is still not the best win streak in the club’s history.

Fulham’s six goals at Craven Cottage followed the six they put past Bristol City last weekend and the seven scored against Reading before that.

Last night’s result made them the first English second-tier side to score six goals or more in three consecutive league games since Everton back in 1954.

The Toffees went on the be promoted that season and Fulham look as though they’ll do the same as things stand.

Marco Silva’s side hold a five-point lead over Bournemouth at the top of the Championship and currently boast a goal difference of 47 from just 26 games.

If you think this goal difference is impressive, the statistics from Fulham Women’s 2001/02 league campaign will blow your mind.

Competing in the Southern Division, Fulham scored a staggering 234 goals in just 22 league games, conceding just six along the way.

They finished the campaign with a 100% winning record and were promoted to the National Division.

That same season, they won the London County Cup, the FA Women’s Premier League Cup and the FA Women’s Cup –– scoring 342 goals in all competitions.

The following season, the club went unbeaten domestically again –– winning the FA Cup, League Cup and the league.

Their dominance during this period stemmed from huge investments into the club at the turn of the millennium.

The club was able to attract star English talent such as Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman, while also recruiting the likes of Norwegian legend Marianne Pettersen up top.

However, the team then started to struggle financially and lost most of their professional squad in the 2005-06 season.

In May 2006, Fulham announced they were withdrawing the side from the Women’s Premier League and discontinued the team altogether.

For Fulham men’s team, the side are now heavy favourites to win the Championship and gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The team were relegated from English football’s top flight only last year but have a very realistic chance of bouncing back on the first time of asking.

