FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is at its peak right now when it comes to content and popularity and a very reliable leaker has revealed some of the great content coming to FUT very soon.

Ultimate Team evolved the game and made it one of the best sporting games in the industry as players became addicted to the concept.

Although developers EASPORTSFIFA have received a fair few complaints over the last few years, they have provided a lot of great new content in the latest edition in the franchise.

With so much new content in the game and also coming in the near future, those who love FIFA 22 need to make sure they are on it a lot as some of this great content will expire after a certain time.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Leaker Reveals Great Content Coming To FUT Very Soon

It is surprising to see that EA SPORTS FIFA are not trying to get rid of leakers as they are currently rife on Twitter.

Various accounts have revealed lots of special players in past promos days or weeks before they were released, and it has somewhat ruined the surprise factor of Ultimate Team.

These latest leaks were posted on Twitter by Donk Trading, and the reliable leaker revealed that this was some of the new content coming to FUT in the near future.

Verde TOTY moments

Savanier POTM

Hero Pick SBC

11 x 81 player packs and Attacker/Midfielder/Defender SBC

3 x 85+ player packs and Attacker/Midfielder/Defender SBC

Special Ben Yedder Card

As you can see, there is some great content coming to the game in the near future, and the Squad Building Challenges coming will definitely be ones in which the FIFA community will want to complete.

The SBC's will all be ones that are in FUT for at least a week, so be sure to keep an eye on the game if you are wanting to complete them and unlock the great special cards that are available.

It cannot be argued that the developers are producing a lot of new content for the community, and the fact that we are seeing promos released weekly is great; however, it will be interesting to see how the FIFA community reacts after the TOTY promo is finished, as that is the one that players look forward to the most.

