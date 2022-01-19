West Ham transfer news: Big update on what Moyes wants sorted before January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that West Ham manager David Moyes is targeting a central defender who can also play at left-back.

Following injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, the Hammers boss has been desperately trying to bring in a centre-back to improve his defensive numbers.

But with Aaron Cresswell West Ham's only competent left-back in the squad, Brown believes that the Scot wants to sign someone who can play in both positions.

What's the latest news with West Ham?

Despite their defensive problems, until their surprise 3-2 defeat to Leeds on Sunday, the Hammers had been going great guns under Moyes. Prior to that setback, they had won three Premier League games on the bounce and head to Old Trafford this weekend sitting fourth in the standings.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But Moyes' side have been struggling at the back of late. Their only clean sheets in their last 13 top-flight matches came against Burnley and Norwich, who are both in the bottom-three.

West Ham should be boosted with the imminent return of Kurt Zouma, who's not played since suffering a hamstring problem almost six weeks ago. But Moyes still has just three centre-backs at his disposal and only Cresswell on the left.

Therefore, Brown thinks that a versatile left-footer is what the 58-year-old wants before the window closes.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Brown say about Moyes?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand he still wants a centre-back, who can cover at left-back, which gives them options in both positions."

Another disaster for Chelsea as Brighton seal DRAW at the AMEX! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Who have West Ham been linked with?

Left-footed players are generally hard to find, especially ones that are capable of covering at left-back.

But West Ham appear to be on the right track. According to Football Insider, Moyes is interested in signing Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause, who's keen on moving to the London Stadium himself.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Predominantly a centre-half, the 26-year-old has played at left-back more than 30 times in his career, although none of which have come in the Premier League. The bulk of Hause's outings at full-back came when he was playing for Wolves in the Championship more than seven years ago.

West Ham have also been linked with Manchester City man Nathan Ake, another left-footer that has spent plenty of time playing at left-back, although they face competition from AC Milan for his signature, while the Premier League champions don't want to sell the Dutchman this month.

News Now - Sport News