Newcastle transfer news: £40.5m 'top target' is 'preparing transfer request to force move'

Sevilla's Diego Carlos is Newcastle United's top target for centre-back and is preparing to hand in a transfer request, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Things could be about to get even more complicated for the Magpies, though, with another Premier League club now said to be interested in the 28-year-old.

What is the latest news involving Carlos?

Newcastle are currently chasing Carlos' signature, but Sevilla are making life extremely difficult for them.

According to Marca, the Tyneside club have seen two bids rejected in their pursuit of the £40.5m-rated Brazilian defender.

Since then, Sky Sports have reported that an unnamed Premier League side have entered the fray, while one team from Italy are also thought to be interested.

Carlos is clearly a man in demand right now, though Newcastle probably need him more than most.

Eddie Howe's side remain in the relegation zone, having won just one Premier League match all season.

What has O'Rourke said about Carlos to Newcastle?

If there really is a race for Carlos, it looks like Newcastle do have a good chance of winning it based on O'Rourke's words.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "Diego Carlos it seems is Newcastle's top target for centre-back. The bonus for Newcastle here is that the player obviously seemingly wants to come to St James' Park. He's preparing a transfer request to try and force through the move."

Should Carlos join Newcastle?

Moving to Newcastle this month would be a questionable decision. Sevilla are currently second in La Liga, battling Real Madrid for the title.

In contrast, the Magpies find themselves down at the bottom of their respective league table. Why would anyone swap a title race for that?

Sevilla also have a Europa League tie against Dinamo Zagreb to look forward to. The Spanish outfit have done so well in the competition in recent years, winning it three times on the trot between 2014 and 2016 before clinching the trophy again in 2020.

Chance of further success should tempt Carlos to stay at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, but it does not look like it will.

The above is not to say that Newcastle have no appeal. Being a Premier League team alone could probably lure most players, while they also now have money and a project to offer.

But you cannot help but feel that this is not the right move for Carlos given where the Magpies are at the moment.

