Arsenal transfer news: £67m star 'Gunners love' emerges as 'clear No.1 strike target'

Journalist Paul Brown claims Dusan Vlahovic remains Arsenal's 'number one' striker target and they have seemingly moved a step closer to welcoming the Serbian to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners find themselves in a sticky situation when it comes to their forward options as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy and cast aside while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have entered the final six months of their respective contracts.

What's the latest news involving Vlahovic?

There has been a major development in Arsenal's pursuit of Vlahovic as, according to Italian media outlet Ok Calcio Mercato, the Gunners have had a bid in the region of £67million accepted by Fiorentina.

Although the report suggests the frontman has already set his sights on joining his current employers' Serie A rivals Juventus in 18 months, that has not stopped Arsenal ploughing ahead with strengthening their interest.

Vlahovic's Fiorentina deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Italian outfit's chief executive Joe Barone told Italian media outlet Repubblica the 21-year-old rejected the most lucrative contract offer in the club's history prior to the transfer window's reopening.

The striker is also wanted by Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing Spurs head coach Antonio Conte has made Vlahovic his primary transfer target.

The report suggests Conte may even prefer to work with the Serbian than Spurs' current star striker Harry Kane.

What has Paul Brown said about Vlahovic?

Brown understands that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to win the race for Vlahovic's signature.

The journalist believes failing to wrap up a deal before the January transfer window slams shut would not result in the Gunners turning their attention elsewhere.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal love Vlahovic. He is clearly the number one striker that they want.

"I think they're willing to wait for him if he doesn't move this month, which seems unlikely."

How has Vlahovic performed so far this season?

Vlahovic is currently Serie A's joint-top goalscorer, alongside Lazio marksman Ciro Immobile, having found the back of the net on 17 occasions.

He has also got his name on the scoresheet three times in the Coppa Italia, taking his tally up to 20 for the campaign.

The prolific frontman may still be in the early stages of his career, but he has already scored 49 goals for Fiorentina and got his hands on plenty of silverware while on the books of Partizan Belgrade.

Vlahovic's impressive form has also allowed him to take his number of Serbia caps up to 14, with him netting seven times.

