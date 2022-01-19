Leeds transfer news: £30m star 'fits the bill' as Kalvin Phillips alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Italian football expert Conor Clancy believes Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie fits the bill to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips in Leeds United's starting XI.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Elland Road, with the Whites looking for reinforcements in the engine room.

What is the latest news involving McKennie?

McKennie is attracting interest from England, as La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is pushing the north London club to sign him.

Prior, The Sun had claimed that the American was a target for Leeds heading into the January transfer window. According to them, he is available for around £20m. Calciomercato, however, believe it will actually take a fee of €35m (around £30m) to get him out of the Allianz Stadium.

Interest in McKennie and other midfielders comes as no surprise. Marcelo Bielsa has had to deal with so many injuries this season.

The above includes Phillips, who is likely to be out of action until March.

What has Clancy said about McKennie to Leeds?

If Leeds do go on to sign McKennie, Clancy thinks he could be a really good alternative to Phillips while the England star remains sidelined.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the USA international, the Forza Italian Football editor-in-chief said: "That's exactly how I'd peg him [a Phillips alternative]. I think Kalvin Phillips is probably a little bit more energetic, but McKennie does fit that bill."

Should Leeds make a move for McKennie?

Leeds are obviously in need of at least one new midfielder, so moving for McKennie does make sense.

This season, the former Schalke man has made over 20 appearances for Juventus. In total, he has played just under 70 times for the Old Lady.

As for his time at the Veltins-Arena, McKennie featured 91 times for his old side, with six of those appearances coming in the Champions League. Ultimately, for someone his age, he has quite a bit of experience playing at a high level.

McKennie is also a player who is really versatile. As per Transfermarkt, the Juventus man has been used in midfield, out wide and even in defence during his career.

McKennie looks to be a part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans currently, while Tottenham seem keen on him, so Leeds luring him to Elland Road may not be easy. But it is certainly worth a shot when you look at the predicament that they are in.

The Whites have built some momentum after back-to-back wins against Burnley and West Ham. Why not build on that with a signing or two this month?

