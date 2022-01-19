Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over Magpies reportedly tabling shock Hazard offer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones does not believe that Newcastle United have made a bid for Eden Hazard in this transfer window amid links with the Real Madrid star.

The winger has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and has been linked with a potential move to the Magpies in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Hazard?

The Belgium international has struggled immensely for form since moving to the Spanish capital from Chelsea.

Real paid a staggering fee that could have exceeded £150m had certain bonuses been met.

During his time with Chelsea, the attacker was genuinely exceptional, scoring 110 goals and registering 92 assists in 352 appearances.

His final season with the Blues saw him score 16 goals and lay on 15 more in 37 league games and he also departed with a bulging trophy cabinet, having won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Since his move, though, Hazard has played 59 times for Real, but has scored a mere five goals, while providing 10 assists.

Newcastle had been linked with a potential move to rescue him from the Bernabeu, with some reports even suggesting that a £41.3m bid had been accepted.

Jones, though, does not believe that such an offer has been tabled, as Newcastle are not willing to spend huge sums on big-name players.

Thus far this January, they have added both Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to Eddie Howe’s squad.

What has Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "On Hazard, I'm not sure if a bid actually went in but I am a bit dubious about it. I'm told that the level of investment in individual players is probably not going to be as heavy, particularly during this window, as we might have expected it to be, even if they're bidding for big players."

Should Newcastle sign Hazard?

Probably not.

He’s a huge name and a Chelsea legend, having lit up the Premier League during his time with the west London club.

At Real, though, he has not had an excellent output, nor has he managed to stay fit.

Per Transfermarkt, he has had 15 injuries throughout his spell at Real and has missed a total of 61 games of football.

If he were not Eden Hazard, Newcastle absolutely wouldn’t be considering any kind of bid, let alone one that would cost in excess of £40m.

They’d be wise to focus their attentions in this transfer window elsewhere.

