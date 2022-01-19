Celtic transfer news: Hoops set to sign 'highly talented' rising star with 'big ambition'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has praised Matt O'Riley's ambition and talent, with the midfielder strongly linked with a move to Celtic this month.

According to reports, the 21-year-old is on the verge of leaving MK Dons to join the Scottish giants.

What's the latest news with O'Riley?

Having made huge strides in League One with MK Dons, O'Riley is on the brink of securing a move to Celtic.

O'Riley, a product of Fulham's academy, only left the Craven Cottage outfit 12 months ago, but has made a significant impact during his time at Stadium MK.

In 54 outings for the Dons, he has scored 10 goals and laid on an impressive eight assists to help his side emerge as shock play-off contenders.

But this season, O'Riley has taken his game to new levels, with 12 direct goal involvements in only 26 games, which has caught the attention of Celtic.

According to The Athletic, Ange Postecoglou could make O'Riley his fifth January signing in the coming days on a permanent basis for £1.5m. The reports also says that other European and Championship sides were in the race, but the Hoops appear to have come out on top for the youngster's signature.

Jones admitted that Celtic are getting an extremely talented young player and one that could go far in the game.

What did Jones say about O'Riley?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's highly talented and has got big ambition, so I think Celtic are sniffing an opportunity to sign a player with real good potential."

What else have Celtic done in the window?

With Celtic only recently returning from their winter break to beat Hibs on Monday night, Postecoglou has clearly been putting in the work off the pitch. Should the Hoops prove successful in their attempts to sign O'Riley, he'll become their fifth January addition.

Even before the window had officially opened, the Australian wasted little time in improving his squad by bringing in J League trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

Celtic than announced that 18-year-old Johnny Kenny had joined the Parkhead outfit from Sligo Rovers, although the teenager is likely to link up with the club's B team and wasn't involved against Hibs.

But if Celtic can get O'Riley over the line, it would round off another productive week for Postecoglou, especially after his side moved two points closer to Rangers in the race for the title after they dropped points at Aberdeen.

