Crystal Palace transfer news: 40-goal target 'more and more convinced' over Eagles move

Aaron Ramsey is becoming more convinced of opting to join Crystal Palace before the January window slams shut, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Juventus are actively looking to get Ramsey off their wage bill and manager Massimiliano Allegri has made the Welshman's availability known by revealing he will be leaving the club by the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

Palace appear to be the frontrunners to acquire Ramsey's services as, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Eagles have been locked in negotiations with the midfielder for a number of days.

The report suggests the former Arsenal man is desperate to seal a return to the Premier League as soon as possible after being cast aside in Italy.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has also spoken glowingly about Ramsey in recent days. The 45-year-old described the Welshman as 'terrific' and revealed 'I like the player'.

However, Newcastle United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United are also tracking Ramsey, along with West Ham United, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Everton, so Palace are clearly not the only Premier League club pursuing him.

Burnley were the first side to lodge a concrete offer to take the central midfielder off Juve's hands but Ramsey rejected the Clarets' approach.

What has Dean Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones believes Ramsey is slowly becoming more willing to swap Turin for Selhurst Park as he prepares to embark on the next stage of his career.

However, the transfer insider insists it will still take time before the 31-year-old agrees to put pen-to-paper with the Eagles.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think he's rushing into it but he does really like what Palace are doing.

"He's becoming more and more convinced that it's a good place for him to land."

Why are Palace interested in Ramsey?

Ramsey clearly has extortionate wages, having bagged a deal worth £400,000-per-week when he left Arsenal for Juventus in 2019, but the 71-cap Wales international will know he is unlikely to get a pay package anywhere near that regardless of where he ends up.

Palace are already having to prepare for life without Conor Gallagher as the seven-goal midfielder will see his loan spell from Chelsea come to an end at the season's climax.

Vieira has turned the Eagles into a youthful outfit by welcoming the likes of Marc Guehi and Michael Olise to Selhurst Park since his summer appointment, but Ramsey would offer his side vast amounts of experience.

Ramsey has been involved in 262 Premier League fixtures, scoring 40 goals in the process, and enjoyed huge success over the course of his career by clinching a host of trophies, so he would be an exciting addition to Vieira's squad.

