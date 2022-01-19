Chelsea latest news: 21 y/o Blues maestro 'already better than Barkley and Loftus-Cheek'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is 'already better' than Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The highly-rated 21-year-old is currently enjoying a season-long loan at Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and has put in a string of eye-catching displays in the first half of the campaign.

What is the latest news involving Gallagher?

Across 20 appearances in all competitions, Gallagher has scored seven goals and provided a further four assists for the Eagles throughout 2021/22, highlighting his top-class potential.

In a recent interview, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel indicated that the box-to-box dynamo had done enough to earn himself a long-term future at his boyhood club.

The German tactician revealed that the west London outfit 'love' Gallagher and are 'convinced' about his qualities before disclosing that he was considered the fourth-best central midfielder at the club in pre-season.

Tuchel revealed how the England international departed on a temporary deal in search of regular game time, with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, injuries and illness have restricted the aforementioned trio's opportunities this season, handing unexpected chances to Loftus-Cheek and Barkley.

What has Brown said about Gallagher?

Between them, Loftus-Cheek and Barkley have racked up 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea in the current campaign.

And while neither player has been hugely disappointing, achieving respectable WhoScored ratings of 6.93 and 6.67, Brown believes Gallagher is already a superior talent to them both.

He told GiveMeSport: “They haven't played a lot together this season for one reason or another between COVID and injuries, and there's been a lot of time for people like Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley to get in there and try and make an impact. And Conor Gallagher’s already better than both of them.”

Is Gallagher a better option for Chelsea?

Gallagher has already proven himself to be a much bigger goal threat than his teammates back at Stamford Bridge, notching 11 goal contributions compared to their combined total of three, with Barkleyyet to register any.

But the youngster has also showcased his defensive attributes for Patrick Vieira's charges during his short time at Selhurst Park.

As per FBref.com, Gallagher has won 1.73 tackles and made 6.90 successful pressures, while making 1.67 blocks and 1.05 interceptions per 90 minutes this season.

Those figures outperform Loftus-Cheek's and Barkley's in each metric, respectively, and illustrate why Gallagher is held in such high regard by Brown, Tuchel, and so many other impressed onlookers.

