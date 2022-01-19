Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could make 'statement' signing with deal for £49.5m PL star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Arsenal would make a “statement” if they manage to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City amid links with the Belgium international.

Tielemans has established himself as a key player for the Foxes since moving to the club from Monaco in 2019.

What’s the latest with Tielemans?

He has been exceptional for Leicester for quite some time.

The midfielder scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final last season, netting an absolutely rasping drive from range that gave the Foxes a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Tielemans has also made 23 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring six goals, and has been central to the way Brendan Rodgers has his side playing.

However, he has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, and Rodgers has admitted that he could well leave the club, as he has to “look at all options.”

Tielemans is entering the final 18 months of his contract and is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt in this window.

However, it seems more likely that Tielemans would potentially move in the summer, as Goal reports that they remain hopeful of tying him down to a new deal.

But Arsenal are said to have made contact with his agent to gauge his interest in a potential move to north London, again per Goal, as they position themselves for a potential swoop at the end of the season.

Indeed, Ian Wright has already urged the club to sign Tielemans, doing so when Unai Emery was still in charge.

And Brown believes Tielemans would improve the Gunners almost immediately if he does end up moving to the Emirates.

What has Brown said?

The Daily Star journalist told GiveMeSport: "He would improve almost any team in the Premier League so to get someone like that in would be quite a statement in many ways from Arsenal, I think he'd fit quite nicely there."

How good is Tielemans?

This is a top-tier midfield talent.

Leicester paid a club-record £40m fee to sign him and with good reason.

Per fbref, his statistics are ridiculous for a central midfielder playing in a team that hasn’t regularly qualified for the Champions League.

Per the website, he is in the top 15% of midfielders in Europe when it comes to non-penalty goals, shots on goal, expected assists, shot-creating actions and progressive passes.

He would be a remarkable signing for Arsenal if they were able to land him, as they have had something of a void creatively since Mesut Ozil’s departure.

Tielemans would certainly fill it.

