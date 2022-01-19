Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a win in the craziest way imaginable against Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Spurs looked to be dead and buried when they marched deeper and deeper into stoppage time trailing 2-1 at the King Power Stadium after conceding goals to Patson Daka and James Maddison.

Harry Kane's first-half strike looked to be the only thing that the north London club would have to shout about when they made the trip back to the capital on another difficult night for Antonio Conte.

Spurs' craziest of comebacks

However, you simply wouldn't be reading this article if that was actually what happened because Spurs managed to pull off their own mini version of the 1999 Champions League final.

Conte's men astonishingly managed to score in the 95th and 97th minutes for one of the wildest finishes to a Premier League game that we've seen in a long, long time.

Steven Bergwijn, who has been regularly criticised for his performances at Tottenham, was the hero on the night with two goals of astonishing importance to secure the unlikeliest of three points.

Bergwijn strikes twice in stoppage time

Just as the celebrations had settled on Bergwijn securing the most unlikely of draws, he rounded Kasper Schmeichel to bundle the ball home for a second time to cue scenes of pure delirium.

There is no way we could describe the crazy scenes that could possibly do them justice, so be sure to check out the remarkable winning goal as we try to complete what on earth has just happened:

Oh. My. Goodness. Me.

One of the greatest Premier League comebacks

Just look at the absolute limbs in the away end. If that's not the perfect illustration of how amazing it is to have fans back in stadiums then I don't know what is because that's pure, pure joy.

It has to go down as one of the greatest Premier League comebacks in history with some broadcast images showing that Spurs trailed 2-1 with just five seconds of scheduled injury time to go.

And just to make things even crazier, there's good reason to think that Bergwijn might actually be leaving Tottenham in a matter of days to draw the curtain on a mixed spell in the Premier League.

However, regardless of what conclusions you might draw about the Dutchman's Spurs spell if it is coming to an end, you can rest assured that his brace at Leicester will always be remembered.

