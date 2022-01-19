Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked absolutely fuming to be substituted during Manchester United's win at Brentford on Wednesday night.

In truth, the Red Devils were lucky to find it so easy at the Brentford Community Stadium in the end when you consider just how reliant they were upon David de Gea in the opening 45 minutes.

However, what Ralf Rangnick told the players at the interval clearly worked wonders because the goalscoring floodgates finally opened in the second-half.

Ronald subbed off in 3-1 win

A fabulous assist from Fred got the party started as Anthony Elanga opened the scoring, before Mason Greenwood doubled the advantage with a close-range finish from Bruno Fernandes' pass.

Ronaldo had actually played a key role in the strike courtesy of a superb chested pass around the centre circle, but he wasn't on the pitch when Marcus Rashford eventually put United 3-0 up.

In fact, not only was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner substituted before he had the chance to get in on the goalscoring, but he was visibly annoyed with the decision to be taken off.

Ronaldo's fuming reaction

From throwing his coat down on the floor to looking completely mystified while sat on the stadium steps, Ronaldo wasn't afraid to make his emotions clear to the world.

And with images later emerging of Rangnick chatting to Ronaldo while he still seemed frustrated with being taken off, it's no wonder that the whole episode was met with a feeling of awkwardness.

It wasn't exactly a shining light of evidence that Ronaldo is enjoying life with the Red Devils right now, so be sure to check out his fuming reaction to coming off for Harry Maguire down below:

Steady on, Cristiano, steady on. Don't forget that United were winning.

A long line of stroppy reactions

Ronaldo has come under fire more than once at United this season for his furious reactions with the 36-year-old having also been seen exiting the pitch without clapping the fans.

The Real Madrid legend attracted the ire of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, in particular, for exiting the pitch at a rate of knots upon the conclusion of United's draw at Newcastle United.

Marry that to his grumpy departure from the Old Trafford turf after drawing with Everton and Ronaldo's strops have only accelerated the rumour mill that he's supposedly unhappy at the club.

And while the incident in Brentford is very different to those cases, there's no denying that Ronaldo throwing his toys out of the pram casts an unnecessary negative on an otherwise solid turnaround.

United were positively shocking in the opening 45 minutes at Brentford, but were only a more relaxed Ronaldo reaction away from a perfect second-half to snatch the points with a 3-1 victory.

