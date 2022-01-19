Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United rode their luck to win 3-1 at Brentford on Wednesday night.

The Old Trafford faithful could never have seen such a comfortable scoreline coming when the whistle sounded on a dramatic opening 45 minutes that should have seen Brentford leading.

In one of United's worst halves of football under Ralf Rangnick, the Red Devils limped back into the dressing room with David de Gea to thank for managing to keep their clean sheet in tact.

And clearly Rangnick's half-time speech worked wonders because goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford ultimately guided the visitors to three precious points.

However, even when the goals started to flow for United, Brentford still gave a great account of themselves and managed to nick a consolation strike for good measure courtesy of Ivan Toney.

But true to the competitive nature of Brentford on their maiden Premier League voyage, they weren't satisfied with merely nicking a goal and bemoaned not having claimed the win.

Frank's frustrated post-match interview

In fact, Bees boss Thomas Frank was clearly feeling hard done by when he took to the post-match interviews, simultaneously venting his frustrations as well as praising his team's superb efforts.

Well, that's the polite way of putting things because the understandably-emotive Frank wasn't afraid to say that he thought that United were lucky to take three points from the banks of the Thames.

According to Shamoon Hafez of the BBC, Frank reacted by saying: "They are unbelievably lucky. I know all the c*** about taking chances. They changed the system against little Brentford."

The Dane then added: "We are the smallest club in the Premier League, #MUFC the biggest, we destroyed them in the first half, they didn't have a sniff. The way we smashed them in the first half was fantastic, so proud of my team."

However, that was only the tip of the iceberg as Frank truly came out swinging for United, so be sure to check out his impassioned reaction to Brentford's defeat in its entirety down below:

Wowsers. It's fair to say that Frank wasn't happy...

Brentford did themselves proud

It's easy to forget just how new to the Premier League that Brentford really are because we've almost taken for granted the deftness with which they've adapted to English football's top-flight.

And while Brentford ultimately didn't have anything to show for their efforts in mid-week, they can go home safe in the knowledge that they really took it to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

So, sure, Frank's interview will likely be received with cheap jibes and eye rolls from United fans, but Brentford's boss was certainly within his rights to boast at least a little bit about his team's display.

Sadly for Brentford, though, football just isn't fair sometimes.

