Just when we think we’ve seen everything there is to see in the mad world of the Premier League, Leicester vs Tottenham happens.

If you somehow aren’t aware of what happened on Wednesday night at the King Power, let us quickly explain.

Leicester led Spurs 2-1 in the 95th-minute. Tottenham ended up winning 3-2.

Yeah, crazy.

Steven Bergwijn scored in the 95th-minute and then, straight from kick-off, scored again to seal one of the most incredible comebacks we’ve ever seen.

Unsurprisingly, there was pandemonium in the away end.

The players celebrated in front of the travelling Spurs fans as they rushed to the front to mob their heroes.

It was absolute carnage.

However, two Tottenham players appeared to take it a little too far.

Footage from the away end shows both Lucas Moura (twice) and Giovani Lo Celso jumping on the back of stewards who were struggling to do their job.

Harmless and funny? You may think so.

But when you consider these stewards are doing their very best to protect fans and players - many of which were floored during the celebrations - we think it’s a little bit naughty.

A clip from the home end shows the two players seemingly debating which one of them was going to do it before Lucas took the jump.

It wasn’t the noticeable thing Lucas did during the celebrations. He also stole a hat off a fan and chucked it.

He really was enjoying himself.

After the match, even the experienced Antonio Conte admitted it was an “amazing” game.

"I think it was an amazing game," he added. "Honestly, we didn't deserve to lose the game and also we didn't deserve to draw because we created many chances and in many circumstances, we were unlucky.

"To arrive in added time losing 2-1 was honestly a great, great disappointment. At the end, my players showed great resilience, great desire. Don't give up. This must be our philosophy, don't give up and fight until the end.

"They showed me great desire. When we had equalised, we got the ball and we wanted to restart the game and to try to win. I think it was good for me to see this type of attitude from my players."

