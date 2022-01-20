Aston Villa transfer news: 'Top class' £50m target would be 'great signing' for Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yves Bissouma would be a 'great signing' for Aston Villa, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Villa have been busy since the transfer window opened for business at the start of the month, with Philippe Coutinho joining on a season-long loan which offers the option of being made permanent, while the Midlands club forked out up to £25million to acquire Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen has made the temporary switch from Roma, but it appears more arrivals could be on their way.

What's the latest news involving Bissouma?

According to Sky Sports, Villa are looking to splash even more cash in order to sign Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The report suggests the Villans are hoping to strike a deal after the midfielder entered the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.

Fabrice Hawkins, via Get French Football News, has reported Brighton have rejected a £30million bid from an unnamed club.

It comes after Potter has insisted Bissouma, who is currently at the African Cup of Nations with Mali, is in no rush to depart the Amex Stadium for pastures new.

The Athletic have claimed that it would take a bid in the region of £50million for Brighton to even consider selling Bissouma, meaning Villa would have to smash their transfer record to secure his services.

Bissouma's precarious contract situation has not altered his current employers' thought process in wanting to keep him on board as Brighton are understood to have no desire to lose the key man midway through the campaign.

Villa are not the midfielder's only admirers as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been name-checked as potential destinations, along with Newcastle United.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bissouma?

O'Rourke believes Villa should look to test Brighton's resolve now that Bissouma has entered the final year-and-a-half of his contract.

Steven Gerrard took charge of the Midlands club in November and has already started to reshape his squad with three signings.

O'Rourke reckons Bissouma would be an impressive fourth addition to Gerrard's side.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Bissouma would be a great signing for them."

Why are Villa interested in Bissouma?

While Gerrard has been shrewd in the transfer market, all of his acquisitions boast Premier League experience, which is something Bissouma boasts plenty of.

In fact, just before heading off to the African Cup of Nations earlier this month, Bissouma racked up his 100th appearance in the competition.

Although Bissouma would offer Villa more defensive solidity in midfield, he also boasts a threat in the final third of the pitch and has scored four goals since heading to Brighton.

He has caught the eye of numerous pundits in recent months, with talkSPORT's Ray Parlour describing the Mali international as 'top class'.

