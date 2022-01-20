Everton manager news: 'Worrying' claim emerges as Toffees eye boss sacked after 'awful' job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed he'd be 'worried' about some of the names Everton are reportedly targeting to replace the departed Rafa Benitez.

The Spanish tactician was relieved of his duties after a run of just one victory in 13 Premier League games, meaning the Goodison Park outfit are now on the hunt for his successor.

What is the latest news involving Everton?

According to Sky Sports, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expected to be interviewed for the vacancy on Merseyside, while Wayne Rooney and Roberto Martinez are also being discussed as potential candidates.

Another name on the Everton hierarchy's shortlist is 47-year-old Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese tactician did a magnificent job at Wolverhampton Wanderers but has seen his stock rapidly decline in recent months.

During his four-year stay at Molineux, Nuno claimed the Championship title, guided Wolves to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the top-flight, reached an FA Cup semi-final and a Europa League quarter-final.

However, the Midlands outfit finished 13th in his final season at the helm and his short tenure in charge of Tottenham Hotspur this term proved to be a disaster.

Nuno was dismissed by the north London outfit after just 17 games at the helm following a resounding 3-0 defeat by an out-of-sorts Manchester United side, casting doubt over his suitability for the Everton role.

What has Brown said about Nuno?

The Blues are currently just two places and six points above the relegation zone after a disastrous set of results since the start of October.

And Brown has doubts over whether Nuno is the right person to turn things around at Everton after his 'awful spell' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He told GiveMeSport: “I'd be worried about some of the names they're targeting. Nuno had such an awful spell at Spurs on the back of a bad few months at Wolves, you wonder has the gloss come off him.”

Would Nuno Espirito Santo be a good appointment?

The former Porto and Valencia boss was regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in English football after steering Wolves to European football and back-to-back top-seven finishes.

Nevertheless, his inability to replicate that sort of success at Spurs and play a more entertaining, attacking and modern brand of football has left many question marks over his ability.

It may be wise for Everton to stay clear of Nuno at this moment in time, therefore, and focus their attention on a manager who can finally help them reach their full potential.

