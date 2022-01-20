Elland Road transfer news: Leeds have 'big plans' as £15m bid confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are set to return for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson despite being frustrated in their initial pursuit, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Whites are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone and it is understood they are looking to welcome a host of fresh faces to Elland Road during 2022.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

The Athletic have revealed Leeds have seen a £15million bid rejected by Salzburg but remain intent on signing the American.

The report suggests the Whites are not Aaronson's only suitors as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Italian giants AC Milan are also interested.

Claims that Aaronson is among head coach Marcelo Bielsa's shortlist of targets first surfaced in the Sunday People before the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year.

It was suggested the creative midfielder's athletic attributes are a key reason for working his way onto Bielsa's radar.

The rejection of Leeds' opening bid should not come as a surprise as it was already understood Salzburg are planning to keep the 21-year-old on their books until the end of the season.

However, the Yorkshire side have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of Aaronson as he has previously revealed his dream is to play in the Premier League.

Aaronson's Austrian employers are in a strong negotiating position as his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

What has Dean Jones said about Aaronson?

Jones is certain Leeds will lodge another bid for Aaronson but is unsure as to whether that will come this month or at the end of the season.

The transfer insider believes it is an exciting time to be a Leeds fan as Bielsa is looking to add a number of reinforcements to his squad.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Even if they can’t get him now, I think they’ll want him in the summer.

"They have big plans to strengthen over the next year."

Why is Aaronson being courted by Leeds?

Aaronson has been in impressive form this season, racking up 10 goal involvements in 26 Salzburg appearances.

He has now found the back of the net 10 times since joining the Austrian Bundesliga side from Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union.

The 2020 deal which took the 15-cap United States international to Salzburg resulted in him becoming the most expensive homegrown player in Major League Soccer history.

