It doesn’t get any more dramatic than Tottenham’s incredible comeback victory over Leicester.

Leicester were leading 2-1 with 12 seconds remaining of the five additional minutes at the end of the match.

They somehow ended up losing 3-2.

Steven Bergwijn scored in the 95th and 97th minutes in what was the most amazing climax to a match in Premier League history.

But before those two goals, Bergwijn was involved in another incident.

In the 94th-minute, he went down in the box under the challenge of Hamza Choudhury.

There was nothing in it and the Spurs man was looking for a penalty. That’s certainly what Çağlar Soyuncu thought as he lent over Bergwijn and gave him an earful. The Dutchman responded by getting up and pushing the defender to the floor. It earned him a yellow card and appeared to have wasted valuable seconds.

Nobody could have predicted that he would brush himself down and score twice to hand Spurs a 3-2 win.

Quite incredible.

But we all know something that makes dramatic moments like this even more incredible.

That’s right, Celine Dion.

The trend of putting the Titanic song over dramatic sporting moments will never get old but we don’t think there’s a more fitting example than this.

But rather than just dubbing over Bergwijn’s winner, the entire final few minutes feature the song.

It starts off with the moment Bergwijn pushed over Söyüncü and continues as he scores TWICE to give Spurs a win.

Sit back and enjoy:

VIDEO: The final few minutes of Leicester vs Spurs with Titanic music

Beautiful.

After the match, Bergwijn revealed what Antonio Conte told him before he entered the pitch as a 75th-minute substitute.

"It is fantastic," Bergwijn told BT. "The fans had a fantastic day. I scored two goals, I am happy. The manager told me to score goals, make difficulties for the defenders and stay close to Harry."

Meanwhile, Conte insisted the match-winner is an important player in his Spurs squad.

"I spoke about Steve in the past," Conte told BT after the game. "For me he is an important player with a special type of characteristics. No-one else in the team has these characteristics.

"He is good technically, he beats the man, he is a striker and in good physical condition. It is an important choice for me - I can make him in the starting XI or bring him on in the game."

