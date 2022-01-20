Burnley transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Dyche eyes 'realistic' £27m beast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones thinks Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke would rather wait for another offer than join Burnley right now.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Clarets, who are in need of a new forward after selling Chris Wood to Newcastle United in a £25m deal.

What is the latest news involving Benteke?

According to The Sun, Burnley are interested in signing both Benteke and his compatriot Divock Origi as they look to fill the hole left by Wood's departure.

The Belgian has had to settle for the bench in Palace's last few Premier League fixtures but was a regular starter earlier in the season.

In total, he has played 20 top-flight games this term, scoring four goals in the process. Two of those came against Sean Dyche's side, with James Tarkowski and Ben Mee unable to handle him that day.

As per WhoScored, Benteke won seven aerial duels in that exciting 3-3 draw at Turf Moor, showing just how dominant he was.

What has Jones said about Benteke to Burnley?

Ultimately, Burnley need a new No.9 following Wood's exit if they are to stay in the Premier League. Jones, though, doubts that it will be Benteke.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Benteke's realistic about his long-term future at Selhurst Park, but I also think he'd be of the mindset that he'd rather wait for a more appealing opening than Burnley right now."

Would Benteke be a good signing for Burnley?

As he displayed in that draw at Turf Moor, Benteke is great in the air. It makes him a good fit for a team like Burnley, who do play long and direct.

"Burnley play by far the highest percentage of long passes of any team in the Premier League - 23.5 per cent in total," Sky Sports' Adam Bate wrote back in the 2019/20 season as he analysed the Clarets' style of play under Dyche.

Is Benteke as prolific as he used to be? No, the Belgium international's numbers have dropped since that first campaign at Selhurst Park following his £27m move from Liverpool.

In 2016/17, he was able to score 15 goals in the Premier League but failed to build on that, netting just four in the next two seasons combined.

Nevertheless, given his experience in this division and his attributes, which perfectly suit Burnley, Dyche could quite clearly do a lot worse. Tempting him away from Selhurst Park, though, does not look like it is going to be easy.

