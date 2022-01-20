FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Fans Predict That Pack Weight Will Be Lowest Ever

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The biggest time of the year for FUT players is nearly upon us, but fans are already predicting that the pack weights for Team of The Year in FIFA 22 will be the lowest ever.

Traditionally, a ton of FUT players will hold onto coins or FIFA points awaiting the blue card promo, with the chance to get the best cards available in the game on offer.

Whilst a lot of FUT card trading and collection comes down to luck, some are anticipating that the cards will be even tougher to come by when the promo officially starts.

Here's what players are saying about the FIFA 22 Team of The Year promo and why they think it will be harder than ever to get massive pulls.

TOTY Pack Pulls

A Redditor on the FIFA 22 subreddit started the discussion by saying that EA will probably be looking to nerf the pack weight because of the promos they have offered up to this point.

They wrote: "Props to EA for being so generous with 83/85+ player packs, objective packs and the rest of it.

"However, this will mean there will be a ridiculous amount of packs being opened so there will be a massive nerf of pack weight. I’m thinking 1/500 50k +packs will have a TOTY. What do you guys think?"

Another player would claim that the pack weight for TOTY has always been low, writing: "It's always been low. I've saved hundreds of packs without getting one until a random Lewandowski from an 82+ Attacker pack last year."

There is some optimism from the FIFA community, as the advent of Preview Packs in the game means that there may be scope for players to find out beforehand if a pack is worth the coins or points expenditure.

Another Redditor chimed in by saying "possibly, but we'll have more TOTY cards than ever because of the huge amount of supply, lightning rounds and (probably) preview packs."

It'll be interesting to see how the community gets on with the biggest promo of the year in FIFA, with thousands expected to be spent even during the opening weekend of Team of The Year!

