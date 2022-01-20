West Ham transfer news: 'Cherry on the top' - Moyes tipped to sign another aerial monster

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown would not be surprised if West Ham United sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a Villa Park exit in recent weeks after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by under both Dean Smith and new manager Steven Gerrard.

What is the latest news involving Hause?

According to Football Insider, Hause is eager to re-join the Hammers this month after being released by them as a teenager, with fellow Premier League outfit Watford also credited with an interest in his services.

It's claimed that David Moyes' charges have 'opened preliminary talks' ahead of a potential deal with Villa for the centre-back as the capital club look to bolster their depleted backline.

Hause has entered the final six months of his contract with the Villans and could either leave on a free transfer at the end of the season or depart for a cut-price fee this month.

The 6 foot 2 gem has only received 575 minutes of action in all competitions this term after finding himself behind Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa in the pecking order.

And Gerrard's arrival has failed to bring about a change in fortunes for Hause. The former England and Liverpool legend has only started the defender once since taking over the reins, illustrating why he is keen to move on.

What has Brown said about Hause?

Despite failing to break into Villa's starting XI on a regular basis, Bown believes purchasing Hause would be the 'cherry on top' for West Ham.

The London Stadium outfit have been in fine form this season and picking up some much-needed defensive cover in January could be the catalyst they need to maintain their performances throughout 2021/22.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “The West Ham link is just the cherry on top, really. So, it wouldn't surprise me if that one gets done.”

Would Hause be a good signing for West Ham?

With first-choice centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna currently sidelined through injury, Moyes only has Issa Diop and Craig Dawson to call upon at the heart of defence.

West Ham's participation in the Europa League knockout stages and FA Cup means reinforcements are required, and Hause could be an ideal candidate.

As per WhoScored, no player who has started over one Premier League game for Villa has won more aerial duals than Hause (3.2), while he has also averaged two clearances and 0.8 blocks.

Those figures place him in the top four amongst his teammates for each metric and showcase his ability to become a valuable asset for Moyes should he make the switch to West Ham.

