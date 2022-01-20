Underworld Dreams: The False King: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Nintendo Switch, Gameplay and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Underworld Dreams: The False King has recently been announced for the Nintendo Switch and we have all the latest news and information on this game ahead of its release.

Many Nintendo Switch fans are very excited for a brand new horror game to come to the handheld console and Underworld Dreams looks like it could be one of the games of the year when released.

Developers Drop of Pixel are the company in charge of this first-person horror game and if this is a huge success then they hope to make this into a huge gaming franchise which can be around for the foreseeable future.

There is a lot of hype around this game, and players will be hoping that Underworld Dreams is full of jump scares and suspense.

Here is everything you need to know about Underworld Dreams: The False King

Leaks

There are no real leaks around the Underworld Dreams game at this current time. When leaks do surface, we will reveal them all right here.

Release Date

Sadly an official release date has not been revealed for now; however, we do know that the developers want this game to be released in the Spring of 2022.

Trailer

This game was only recently announced in January 2022, and when it was announced, the developers were kind enough to release a Nintendo Switch reveal trailer. Despite it only being 30 seconds long, it is easy to see why many are excited for Underworld Dreams: The False King to come out.

Have a look at the trailer down below.

Gameplay

With this upcoming first person horror game only recently announced, gameplay footage has not been revealed yet. What we do know is that Underworld Dreams: The False King is set in the 1980's and your character is looking for their lost brother in an abandoned building which hides a lot of secrets.

When gameplay footage gets released, we will reveal it right here for you to see so keep an eye on this page for updates.

This horror game is exactly what the Nintendo Switch needed in 2022, and we hope that it meets the expectations of the gaming community. With a good plot as well as a great trailer, it looks like it will be a very enjoyable game.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News