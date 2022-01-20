Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is a name that some Brazilian football fans will already be familiar with.

But to people living outside of South America, we have some words of advice: keep a close eye on this 15-year-old wonderkid. The boy looks a serious talent.

Endrick further enhanced his burgeoning reputation on Wednesday night by scoring a sensational bicycle kick for Palmeiras against Oeste from the edge of the box.

The vast majority of footballers never score a goal this good throughout their entire careers.

But Endrick has now managed to score two potential Puskas Award contenders before the age of 16. Remarkable.

His latest goal, the bicycle kick against Oeste, went viral on social media this week.

Even having the audacity to attempt to score a goal like that is impressive for a 15-year-old. To then execute it is quite extraordinary.

Endrick was playing in Copinha 2022, a tournament for Under-20 teams in Sao Paulo, and it’s easy to see why Europe’s biggest clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on the teenage starlet.

Endrick: Which clubs want to sign him?

Barcelona,Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with the youngster in recent weeks.

Endrick, who is being compared to his legendary compatriot Ronaldo, had reportedly scored 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras at youth level ahead of Copinha 2022.

And not only does he appear to be a great goalscorer, he’s also a scorer of great goals.

Here are two more stunners that’s scored in recent weeks:

Do Nike already have a deal with Endrick?

Endrick boasts 325,000 followers on Instagram, while Nike have already managed to strike a deal with the Brazilian youngster according to his bio.

That would appear to be smart business because we might be looking at football’s next phenomenon.

