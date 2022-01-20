FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Amazing Silver Stars Concept Revealed on Reddit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Team of The Year release is always the most anticipated promo of any FIFA game, with players able to get hold of the best cards available in Ultimate Team.

Whilst players can expect to find gold-rated or higher in TOTY, a Redditor has uploaded a concept release of Silver Stars that would be a great addition to the promo.

The concept has 3 Premier League, 1 Bundesliga and 1 Scottish Premier League player included, and the cards look like they would be a ton of fun to use in-game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Silver Stars concept that a Redditor posted for FIFA 22 Team of The Year.

FIFA 22 TOTY Silver Stars

As noted, the concept was uploaded to Reddit ahead of the official release of the TOTY cards themselves.

The following players were included with the concept, and these genuinely look like they would be favourites as SBCs in the game:

Gallagher - CM

Overall - 74

Pace - 82

Shooting - 79

Passing - 83

Dribbling - 85

Defence - 77

Physical - 79

Adeyemi - ST

Overall - 74

Pace - 96

Shooting - 83

Passing - 76

Dribbling - 85

Defence - 33

Physical - 74

Chalobah - CB

Overall - 74

Pace - 78

Shooting - 48

Passing - 72

Dribbling - 76

Defence - 81

Physical - 84

Furuhashi - ST

Overall - 74

Pace - 94

Shooting - 82

Passing - 78

Dribbling - 86

Defence - 48

Physical - 72

Ramsdale - GK

Overall - 74

Diving - 85

Handling - 84

Kicking - 78

Reflexes - 86

Speed - 56

Positioning - 85

The reaction to the concept has been pretty positive, with one player, in particular, praising Gallagher, Adeyemi and Chalobah. They wrote: "Any of that top row I'd do in a heartbeat."

It's unlikely that we will see any of these cards come to fruition in the game at any point, but they would certainly make for some fun squad building challenges for FIFA 23, should that game have SBCs!

While EA have not made any confirmation regarding when TOTY will be launched, and are not likely to until about 2 days to go, leaks have emerged that suggested when nominations begin and when the official start date is.

According to FUTZone, TOTY nominees should start on Friday 7th January and the actual promo itself will get underway on Friday 21st January 2022 at 6pm GMT.

