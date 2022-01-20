Next Everton manager: 'Real possibility' Toffees icon becomes permanent Goodison boss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons Duncan Ferguson could land the Everton job until the end of the season if he impresses in his interim stint at Goodison Park.

Following the departure of Rafael Benitez on Sunday, the 50-year-old has been placed in caretaker charge for the foreseeable future.

But O'Rourke believes that some positive results could see Ferguson appointed for the rest of the season, or even further, as the Toffees' permanent manager moving forward.

What's the latest news with Everton?

It's been a wretched season for the Merseysiders, whose defeat at Norwich City not only marked the end of Benitez's reign but saw them slip to within six points of the relegation-zone.

Everton have only tasted victory once in the Premier League since September, meaning Ferguson will have to install some confidence into the squad. The last time the ex-Toffees striker was placed in temporary charge, he did exactly that, and had it not been for the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, would have surely been in with a chance of getting the full-time gig himself.

Back in December 2019, Ferguson spent four games in the dugout and led Everton to a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea followed up by draws against Arsenal and Manchester United. His only defeat ended up being on penalties to Leicester in the Carabao Cup, and even then, his side battled back from two goals down.

Ferguson will be in the dugout for the visit of Aston Villa this weekend and then possibly the FA Cup tie with Brentford and visit to Newcastle in early February, depending on whether the Everton hierarchy have decided on the right candidate by then.

But O'Rourke is confident that a good return from those games could see Ferguson get the job himself.

What did O'Rourke say about Ferguson?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If Ferguson does a good job in the next couple of games, there's a real possibility that he might get the job until the end of the season, or further beyond that."

Would Ferguson be the right choice?

Whether or not it would be the right choice remains to be seen, but it would definitely be a popular one.

Having spent almost 20 years as a player and coach at Goodison Park, Ferguson is a modern day hero. You only have to go back and see how he reacted to that Chelsea victory two years ago.

He gets exactly what it means to play for the club and the fans would be totally on board with him, which is the exact opposite of Benitez's ill-fated reign.

Ferguson wouldn't be the perfect choice in terms of managerial ability, but he would certainly reunite the club, at a time where perhaps that's the priority.

