Honkai Impact 3rd 5.5.0 Update: Patch Notes, Update Content, Game Adjustments & Optimizations and More

The Honkai Impact 3rd 5.5.0 Update is set to be the next patch for the massively popular RPG, and we’ve got all the information you need ahead of the release.

miHoYo is expected to make some major changes to the game, following the optimisations that were brought in as part of the 5.4.0 Update in January 2022.

Honkai Impact 3rd has been going strong for some time, with the action-RPG title sitting nicely alongside miHoYo's other massive success: Genshin Impact.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 5.5.0 Update for Honkai Impact 3rd, including the new game content, adjustments and more.

Release Date

Honkai Impact 3rd 5.5.0 Update is scheduled to be released onto servers as of Thursday February 24th 2022.

Patch Notes

We will update this page as and when miHoYo releases the Patch Notes for the 5.5.0 update for Honkai Impact 3rd!

Update Content

The actual content for the update has not yet been confirmed, but we will update this page as and when miHoYo confirms what will be coming.

Here’s some of the updated content that the developers introduced into the game as part of the 5.4.0 update in January 2021:

Welcome to v5.4: [Silverwing: Beyond]!

After that catastrophe, the ex-soldier chose to live in peace. But when the world fell into another crisis, the familiar figure reappeared on the battlefield. S-rank battlesuit [Silverwing: N-EX] debuts!

New Open World [A Post-Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2] released! Take part in the limited-time event to obtain the stigma option recommended for [Silverwing: N-EX]!

New Battlesuit: Silverwing: N-EX

S-rank battlesuit [Silverwing: N-EX] debuts: A BIO-type battlesuit capable of dealing Ice DMG. Use Combo ATK or Ultimate to deploy a scatter barrier for burst attacks.

*You can obtain the new battlesuits in the following ways: From the v5.4 update to 12:00, FEB 4, [Silverwing: N-EX] Expansion Supply will be available! [Silverwing: N-EX] drop rate UP!

This round introduces a limited-time plan that rewards specific numbers of drops. You are guaranteed to choose every weapon and stigma recommended for [Silverwing: N-EX] in 190 drops!

New Open World: A Post-Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2

The stars, the sun, and the moon shall not give their light. Falling into the submerged ruins from the Arcane Castle, will they find what they seek?

Take part in the limited-time A Post-Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2 event to obtain any piece of the stigma set recommended for [Silverwing: N-EX] you desire, Crystals, and Einstein's Torus/Honkai Cube option!

New Story Chapter 28: Beyond Will

The confrontation with Otto induced more enigmas and emergencies. How will they escape? Will Otto's plan come to fruition?

Take part in the limited-time Story Chapter 28 event to obtain Umbral Rose's outfit [Valkyrie Dawn], 4★ event stigma, and Crystals!

