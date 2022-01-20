Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans are probably wishing that the 2022/23 campaign starts tomorrow.

There's a general feeling amongst the Old Trafford faithful that the disastrous end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure and the mixed start to life under Ralf Rangnick has already derailed their season.

Sure, there is still plenty to play for in the Champions League and FA Cup, but the Premier League title challenge that they were tipped for in the summer has long since passed them by.

Looking to the 2022/23 season

As such, it's understandable that many supporters will already be looking ahead towards 2022/23 where the promise of a permanent Solskjaer replacement might bring with it a new lease of life.

Sadly, we don't have the tea leaves or crystal ball necessary to foresee whether or not that will be the case, but we are starting to get an idea about how United might look next season.

No, we're not talking about how their starting XI might shape up on the back of another transfer window, but rather how the players will quite literally look in their new home kit for the campaign.

Man Utd's 2022/23 jerseys

As you'll be well aware, it's now common practice for clubs to rotate their strip each and every season with United inevitability making millions from their annual twist on the famous red jersey.

And now that it's the time of year where kit leaks start bleeding on to social media, we're happy to inform United fans that the first images of their 2022/23 home strip have started to emerge.

Respected source Footy Headlines released the first snaps of the purported 2022/23 United home kit, which featured close-up angles of the unique collar design inspired by the 1990s, this week.

Leaked images of Man Utd's next home kit

The Polo collar design is said to feature a "1994-inspired triangular design" with the main body of the jersey featuring a white Adidas logo, the classic black three-stripes and a dark red background.

And football kit expert @hendocfc has rounded off the leak with a full prediction for the jersey that Footy Headline sources believe to be "almost identical to the official Adidas design".

All in all, the predicted image, which you can see below, has been touted to have an accuracy level of more than 90% with the prevailing design below the eye-catching collar keeping things simple.

Already picking up admirers

So, what's the verdict from the United fans?

Well, as with any kit release, there were certainly strong opinions on either side, but the prevailing emotion was certainly a positive one and you can check out some of the excited reactions below:

A positive move from Adidas

However, regardless of where you stand on the new jersey, there's no denying that it's refreshing to see Adidas push the boat out a little bit after two seasons of pretty plain-looking United home strips.

While the current red jersey certainly looks clean and classy, it's good to see that the Red Devils are likely to wear something a little more adventurous when they embark upon the 2022/23 campaign.

Plus, is it just me who can already picture the ultimate badassery of Ronaldo strutting around with his collar up like a peak Eric Cantona? Just imagine...

