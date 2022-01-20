Underworld Dreams: The False King: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many Nintendo Switch fans were very excited following the announcement of Underworld Dreams: The False King and we have all the latest information on when this game could be released.

The first person horror game set in the 1980's will be a game exclusive for the handheld console and it looks like it will be full of suspense and jump scares.

There are a lot of great games coming to the Switch in 2022, and developers Drop of Pixel will have to make sure Underworld Dreams is perfect when it is released so it can compete with other games.

A lot of expectation comes with horror games, as players expect to be on the edge of their seats whilst playing it, and it looks like Underworld Dreams will be able to meet the expectations of the gaming community.

Read More: Underworld Dreams: The False King: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Nintendo Switch, Gameplay and All You Need to Know

Revealing the release date for Underworld Dreams: The False King

As always, when a game is announced that excites many, the question on everyone's lips is when will it be released.

Underworld Dreams: The False King was only announced in January 2022, so we are still in the early stages of it being promoted.

Due to this, we sadly report that an official release date has not been revealed for now; however, we do know that the developers want this game to be released in the Spring of 2022.

As we look towards the build up of this game, players can be happy to know that over the next couple of months, we should see a bigger trailer revealed as well as get a first look at the gameplay.

Horror games are a great genre, and we have seen some fantastic ones on console like Until Dawn and Outlast. It will be very intriguing to see how this game works on the Nintendo Switch and if it gives players the fear factor they want on a handheld console.

The developers have a big task on their hands, but by the looks of the reveal trailer, they have provided the gaming community with a cracking new horror game.

Be sure to keep an eye on GiveMeSport as we will be providing all the latest updates.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News