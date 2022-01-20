Chelsea boss Emma Hayes jokes about Conti Cup semi-final draw

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

History could be set to repeat itself once again in the Continental Cup.

Chelsea and Manchester City are through to the semi-finals of the competition and their fate has already been predicted.

Emma Hayes seems to have already mentally prepared herself to take on City in the net round of the Cup.

After her side's 4-2 win over West Ham last night, the Chelsea boss took to Twitter to predict the next fixture.

"Great to see the fans," Hayes wrote. "Don’t bother with the draw, we all know it’s Man City Women away. And I bet City fans say the same."

Supporters will have to wait until this afternoon to see if her prediction was correct, but judging by a pattern in history, Hayes could be onto a winner.

While her tweet was meant in jest, there is some truth behind her call. Since 2014, Chelsea and Man City have been drawn against each other in eight semi-finals across domestic cup competitions.

In both 2018 and 2019, these two sides faced off in the penultimate round of both the Conti Cup and FA Cup. Man City reached the final on three of the four occasions, going on to win the double in 2019.

The last two consecutive semis saw the Blues drawn against their Manchester rivals away from home.

The Mancunians beat Bristol City 3-1 last night to put themselves into the pot for the semi-final draw. City have won the Conti Cup on three occasions, and with their resurrected form, they will be eager to get their hands on some silverware this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the draw after securing their spot thanks to a slim victory over Championship side Liverpool.

Manchester United also narrowly beat their opponents Arsenal in a big upset for the Gunners to reach the next round.

The semi-final draw will take place this afternoon at 15.30 GMT.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

News Now - Sport News