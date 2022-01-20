AEW: Jon Moxley in ring return announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was made aware on last night's edition of AEW Dynamite that it is a lot sooner rather than later that we will see the awaited in ring return of Jon Moxley.

Dynamite kicked off with Moxley making his way to the ring to the symphony of cheers masked with the unison of vocals to his famous entrance music, X's "Wild Thing".

Moxley was back and he took the microphone to give a very serious and thankful message to the AEW fans. Moxley would proceed to make it clear on his situation and how he is doing and that in 2022 he is back and he's more dangerous than ever.

It was up in the air when Mox would be stepping inside the ropes and returning to in-ring competition. However, as the show went on it was announced that for this Friday's episode of Rampage, Moxley would be going one-on-one with American Top Team's, All-Ego, Ethan Page.

Moxley will be climbing to get back into the main event picture on AEW but he has to get past a very impressive Page who alongside Scorpio Sky and American Top Team have picked up some very impressive victories and showcased more than credible performances against top AEW talent. From the likes of The Inner Circle to Darby Allin. Page is a tough contender and should fare for a good contest with the returning Moxley this Friday on Rampage.

The former AEW World Champion is looking to kick 2022 off with a win and begin the climb up the rankings.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

