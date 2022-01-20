Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'exploring' deal for £10m gem who embarrassed Arsenal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that it makes sense Tottenham are targeting a move for Championship right-back Djed Spence.

Antonio Conte is hoping to sign a right-sided defender before the window closes and his side have been linked with Spence, who's currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough.

What's the latest news with Spence?

Having established himself as a regular at the City Ground, making 23 starts in all competitions, Spence has caught the attention of the Premier League.

Spence might have struggled in game against current Tottenham man Jack Clarke last March, but produced one of his best performances in Forest's FA Cup victory over Arsenal earlier this month when he was named man of the match with an impressive 8.24 rating.

Since that thrilling display against the Gunners, Spence has attracted interest from Tottenham, who are keen on signing the youngster this month, although Arsenal and Leeds are also in the race.

Conte has two recognised right-backs in his squad in Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty, but the latter doesn't appear up to the task and has been linked with a return to Wolves.

Meanwhile, Royal has struggled of late, with some of his performances leading the Tottenham boss to make signing a right wing-back a priority. Spurs have been linked with Adama Traore throughout the window for £20m, but Jones believes that bringing in Spence for half of that could also prove good business.

What did Jones say about Spence?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Brentford already had similar talks and Boro wanted to wait until the summer - but they value him at £10m and that is good value, so it makes sense that Spurs are exploring it."

Would Spence be a good signing for Tottenham?

Spence might not be a glamourous name like Traore, but for £10m, Conte could really be onto something here. He has never played in the Premier League, but we've seen in recent times what players from the Championship can do when given the chance.

Tottenham themselves saw the rapid rise of Dele Alli when he signed from League One MK Dons, while the likes of Eberechi Eze, James Justin and James Maddison have all flourished in the top-flight when given the opportunity.

Therefore, instead of splashing out on Traore, or someone else for a large fee, this could prove a snip if Conte opts to go down the EFL route.

