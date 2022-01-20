Newcastle transfer news: Major £70m update on Magpies target Diego Carlos

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United will be unwilling to stump up the cash to meet Diego Carlos' £70million release clause, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have already forked out £12million to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and secured Chris Wood's services for £25million, but head coach Eddie Howe is looking to add further reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Carlos?

Newcastle have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of Carlos as it has emerged the central defender has told Sevilla he wants to leave this month to join the Magpies.

The Sky Sports report suggests the Brazilian, who still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, is writing a transfer request to send to the La Liga side's manager and president.

It comes after Marca revealed Newcastle have seen an improved bid just shy of £21million rejected by Sevilla.

The story claims Carlos' 'departure at this point in the season is practically unthinkable' from his current employers' point of view.

Talks continued after Newcastle's initial proposal was also pushed back in the early stages of the transfer window.

According to The Sun, Carlos has become Howe's top defensive target after failing to persuade Lille to sell Sven Botman.

What has Keith Downie said about Carlos?

Downie has been in close contact with renowned Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague throughout the transfer saga involving Carlos.

Following conversations, Downie understands Newcastle's quickest route to securing the 28-year-old's services would be by meeting the release clause written into Carlos' contract.

However, the Sky Sports reporter has serious doubts over whether the Magpies will be open to meeting the substantial figure.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I spoke to Guillem Balague earlier, who said that he's got a release clause of £70million. Newcastle aren't going to pay that."

How has Carlos performed so far this season?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Carlos has only missed 90 minutes of La Liga action since the campaign got underway and that was due to a suspension enforced after being sent off against Granada.

Although he is tasked with keeping goals out of the Sevilla net, he has also put opponents to the sword at the other end of the pitch by adding his name to the scoresheet twice.

His influential role at the heart of his current employers' defence means he has also moved onto 120 appearances since linking up with Sevilla.

