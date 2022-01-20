Honkai Impact 3rd 5.5.0 Update: Free S-Rank Character Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Honkai Impact 3rd 5.5.0 Update is set to be the next patch for the massively popular RPG, and now information has been revealed regarding the free S-Rank character that will be released alongside the update.

miHoYo is expected to make some major changes to the game, following the optimisations that were brought in as part of the 5.4.0 Update in January 2022.

Honkai Impact 3rd has been going strong for some time, with the action-RPG title sitting nicely alongside miHoYo's other massive success: Genshin Impact.

Here’s everything you need to know about the free S-rank character that will be released as part of the 5.5.0 Update on Honkai Impact 3rd.

Free S-Rank Character

Just like we saw with previous versions of the game, version 5.5.0 will see a brand new S-rank Valkyrie added to the game.

Rita Rossweisse, who is the vice-captain of the most powerful squad in Schicksal, will be getting a brand new battlesuit called Spina Astera.

The 5.5.0 Update of Honkai Impact 3rd is currently expected to be released onto servers as of Thursday 24th 2022, and players will be able to join the Chinese New Year event as well as complete several new objectives.

The new free S-Rank character Rita Rossweisse will apparently be obtainable by players in the game who complete the aforementioned objectives.

It's worth noting that Rossweisse's best in slot gear, which includes Stigmata and Weapon will have a separate gacha system to collect.

SPINA stamps will be available to purchase in-game at the Elysian Realm shop. Three stamps will cost players 1500 Tokens each.

Stamps are used in Honkai Impact 3rd to rank up a Valkyrie, as each stamp can be converted into 10 Fragmented Souls.

Silverwing: N-EX

Honkai Impact 5.4.0 introduced the Silverwing: N-EX to players, and we're hoping that this new S-rank release will be just as successful!

For context, here is what the Silverwing: N-EX offered players on release:

Silverwing: N-EX

S-rank battlesuit [Silverwing: N-EX] debuts: A BIO-type battlesuit capable of dealing Ice DMG. Use Combo ATK or Ultimate to deploy a scatter barrier for burst attacks.

*You can obtain the new battlesuits in the following ways: From the v5.4 update to 12:00, FEB 4, [Silverwing: N-EX] Expansion Supply will be available! [Silverwing: N-EX] drop rate UP!

This round introduces a limited-time plan that rewards specific numbers of drops. You are guaranteed to choose every weapon and stigma recommended for [Silverwing: N-EX] in 190 drops!

