Arsenal vs Liverpool: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

A great football clash is approaching as Arsenal and Liverpool go head to head in the Carabao Cup and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have already met in this competition in the semi-final first leg, and despite Arsenal having 10 men for around 60 minutes, they managed to keep a clean sheet as the game ended 0-0.

Getting to the final of the League Cup would give them both a good morale boost as the two sides battling for a top four finish in the Premier League, so there is a lot at stake in this match between two big rivals.

With Manchester City running away with the Premier League, the Carabao Cup could be the only cup that these two sides get close to winning, so they should be taking this second leg very seriously.

Here is all you need to know about Arsenal vs Liverpool:

Date & Time

Arsenal take on Liverpool on Thursday 20th January 2022 at the Emirates stadium. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Arsenal vs Liverpool will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 7:00pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Arsenal had to postpone the North London derby for various reasons. Thomas Partey should be back on the weekend after being knocked out of AFCON with Ghana.

Granit Xhaka returns from suspension, whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Cedric Soares and Callum Chambers face late fitness tests. Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are not available.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to the match day squad; however, Divock Origi, Thiago, Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliot, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all unavailable for selection due to injuries and the African Cup of Nations.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Chambers, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Firmino, Jota.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 152 times in the past in all competitions. Arsenal have won 45 times, whilst Liverpool have won 61 times. There have been 46 draws between the two sides.

Last Five Meetings:

28th September 2020: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

1st October 2020: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

3rd April 2021: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool

20th November 2021: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

13th January 2022: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Odds

The betting markets have the game as a close one, and expectedly so.

Arsenal to win: 11/4

Draw:13/5

Liverpool to win: 19/20

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and with a final at stake, form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game could either be a nervy affair or an entertaining spectacle.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

