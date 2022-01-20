World Cup 2022 Tickets: Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is not far away and fans across the globe will be eager to find out how they can get their hands on tickets for the tournament.

Arguably the most prestigious competition in the world, the Middle-Eastern nation will be hosting the 22nd World Cup of its current format, and only the second that it has been held entirely in Asia after South Korea and Japan in 2002.

With England looking to finally break their 56-year World Cup duck, they could be set to face off against some of the best national teams in the world such as Belgium, Brazil and reigning world champions France.

With these seismic fixtures possibly on the horizon, fans will be wanting to make sure they have their seats reserved and witness all of the big moments in person.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know regarding World Cup 2022 tickets.

World Cup 2022 Tickets

Tickets are now on sale for what will be a unique World Cup in the Middle East, with fans around the world having the chance of getting themselves pitchside for what is arguably the biggest and most prestigious tournament across the sport of football.

According to FIFA's official website, the payments for tickets will be taken in Qatari riyal (QAR) to both residents of Qatar and fans around the world.

First and Second Sale Phases

FIFA opened the first and second sales phases for World Cup 2022 tickets on 19th January 2022 where there will be "random selection draws", similar to ballots. The following types of tickets will be available during this sale:

Individual Match Tickets (IMTs)

Team Specific Ticket Series (TSTs)

Four-Stadium Ticket Series (FSTs).

Fans will be given a certain status following application review: successful, partially successful or unsuccessful. If you make it past this stage, FIFA will then send an email with instructions concerning payment, where individuals are allowed to purchase up to six tickets per match or up to 60 tickets across the entire competition.

Last Minute Sale Phase

This will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, with fans being able to apply anytime for tickets. FIFA have said they will give preference to the earlier in which fans put their name down.

Applicants will receive confirmation of their successful application and purchase immediately.

Ticket Prices

As mentioned above, there are three types of tickets that international football supporters can buy. Below is the listed price ranges for all ticket types at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

Individual Match Tickets (IMTs)

Opening Match

Cat 1: £453.55

Cat 2: £322.60

Cat 3: £221.79

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £40.33

Accessibility: £40.33

Group Matches

Cat 1: £161.30

Cat 2: £120.98

Cat 3: £50.41

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £8.70

Accessibility: £8.70

Round of 16

Cat 1: £201.63

Cat 2: £151.22

Cat 3: £70.57

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £14.11

Accessibility: £14.11

Quarter-finals

Cat 1: £312.52

Cat 2: £211.71

Cat 3: £151.22

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £60.49

Accessibility: £60.49

Semi-finals

Cat 1: £701.66

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £262.12

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £100.81

Accessibility: £100.81

3rd Place Match

Cat 1: £312.52

Cat 2: £221.79

Cat 3: £151.22

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £60.49

Accessibility: £60.49

Final

Cat 1: £1179.52

Cat 2: £735.94

Cat 3: £443.58

Cat 4 (Qatar Residents only): £151.22

Accessibility: £151.22

Team Specific Ticket Series (TST)

TST3 Qatar (3 Group Matches)

Cat 1: £853.89

Cat 2: £621.01

Cat 3: £358.90

Accessibility: £62.10

TST3 Other Teams (3 Group Matches)

Cat 1: £532.30

Cat 2: £399.22

Cat 3: £166.34

Accessibility: £26.61

TST4 Qatar (3 Group Matches and a Round of 16 Match)

Cat 1: £1075.68

Cat 2: £787.35

Cat 3: £432.49

Accessibility: £77.63

TST4 Other Teams (3 Group Matches and a Round of 16 Match)

Cat 1: £754.09

Cat 2: £565.56

Cat 3: £243.97

Accessibility: £42.14

TST7 Qatar (3 Group Matches, Round of 16, Quarter-final, Semi-final and Final matches)

Cat 1: £3488.76

Cat 2: £2362.06

Cat 3: £1375.10

Accessibility: £421.40

TST7 Other Teams (3 Group Matches, Round of 16, Quarter-final, Semi-final and Final matches)

Cat 1: £3167.16

Cat 2: £2138.26

Cat 3: £1186.58

Accessibility: £385.91

Four-Stadium Ticket Series (FST)

These tickets will take fans to four different matches - each at a new venue.

Four-Stadium Ticket Series A (Match 2, Match 5, Match 11 and Match 16)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series B (Match 17, Match 22, Match 28 and Match 31)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series C (Match 35, Match 42, Match 50 and Match 51)

Cat 1: £725.86

Cat 2: £544.39

Cat 3: £241.95

Accessibility: £44.36

Four-Stadium Ticket Series D (Match 38, Match 45, Match 54 and Match 56)

Cat 1: £725.86

Cat 2: £544.39

Cat 3: £241.95

Accessibility: £44.36

Four-Stadium Ticket Series E (Match 33, Match 44, Match 49 and Match 52)

Cat 1: £725.86

Cat 2: £544.39

Cat 3: £241.95

Accessibility: £44.36

Four-Stadium Ticket Series F (Match 40, Match 47, Match 53 and Match 56)

Cat 1: £725.86

Cat 2: £544.39

Cat 3: £241.95

Accessibility: £44.36

Four-Stadium Ticket Series G (Match 36, Match 37, Match 43 and Match 46)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series H (Match 34, Match 39, Match 41 and Match 48)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series I (Match 20, Match 23, Match 27 and Match 30)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series J (Match 19, Match 21, Match 26 and Match 32)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series K (Match 18, Match 24, Match 25 and Match 29)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series L (Match 3, Match 6, Match 12 and Match 13)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series M (Match 4, Match 8, Match 10 and Match 15)

Cat 1: £645.21

Cat 2: £483.91

Cat 3: £201.63

Accessibility: £32.26

Four-Stadium Ticket Series N (Match 1, Match 7, Match 9 and Match 14)

Cat 1: £937.57

Cat 2: £685.53

Cat 3: £373.01

Accessibility: £64.52

