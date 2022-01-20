Honkai Impact 3rd v5.5 Livestream: Start Date and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Honkai Impact 3rd v5.5 Update is set to be the next patch for the massively popular RPG, but when will the Livestream be taking place?

miHoYo is expected to make some major changes to the game, following the optimisations that were brought in as part of the 5.4.0 Update in January 2022.

Honkai Impact 3rd has been going strong for some time, with the action-RPG title sitting nicely alongside miHoYo's other massive success: Genshin Impact.

Here is everything you need to know about the Honkai Impact 3rd v5.5 Livestream, including the start date and what miHoYo are expected to be announcing.

v5.5 Livestream

Honkai News Network recently confirmed the following with regards to the live stream of Honkai Impact v5.5 taking place:

More mysterious info for 2022 will be revealed

New S-rank Awakening Palatinus Equinox

New S-rank Spina Astera

New Year Event

APHO 2 Update

The official v5.5 Update Livestream will be taking place on Saturday 22nd January 2022 at 7:30 pm GMT+8.

There is expected to be a number of things revealed by miHoYo as part of the new update of the game.

Fans have been speculating about what the company will be introducing, with one on Twitter anticipating that miHoYo will be announcing a Genshin Impact collaboration.

They tweeted: "If they actually said that v5.6 will be another Genshin Impact collab and revealed Keqing, I would not be surprising because of the internal leaks.

"Maybe they will announce it once v5.6 is near or maybe on future updates. Hoping v5.6 is farmable S-rank."

Players will be able to watch the official Chinese Livestream for v5.5 of Honkai Impact 3rd via the official bilibili channel on Saturday 22nd January 2022 at 7:30 pm GMT+8.

We will update this page as and when miHoYo confirms what will be coming to the v5.5 version of the game as part of the official Livestream!

