Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles could land 'coup' with 71-cap star Vieira wants

Aaron Ramsey would be a coup signing if Patrick Vieira succeeds in welcoming the Welshman to Crystal Palace, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Ramsey has worked his way onto the Eagles' radar after Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the central midfielder will be leaving the Italian giants during the remainder of the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Palace are in pole position to land Ramsey and end his Juventus nightmare.

The report suggests the south Londoners have been locked in negotiations with the 71-cap Wales international for a number of days and he is keen to seal a return to the Premier League.

Palace boss Vieira has opted against quashing rumours linking Ramsey with a switch to Selhurst Park.

Instead, the 45-year-old described the Welshman as 'terrific' and revealed 'I like the player'.

Juventus are keen to get Ramsey off the wage bill after he signed a £400,000-per-week deal to join from Arsenal in 2019.

Ramsey's spell in Italy has not gone to plan, with injuries and a loss of form resulting in him making just 70 appearances.

He has also scored just six times since heading to Serie A two-and-a-half years ago.

What has Paul Brown said about Ramsey?

Brown believes Vieira's decision not to silence the rumours over Ramsey potentially being in talks with Palace has emphasised the fact he is interested in the midfielder.

The journalist reckons Ramsey's arrival would be one of the biggest Selhurst Park has seen in recent years.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be quite a coup if Vieira were to get him.

"He hasn't talked it down so it does certainly seem that he would like him at the club."

Who else is interested in signing Ramsey?

According to 90min, Newcastle United have been offered the chance to take Ramsey on loan for the remainder of the campaign with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

The report suggests Everton have a long-standing interest while Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Major League Soccer sides are also interested.

Eurosport, meanwhile, have revealed Ramsey is on West Ham United and former employers Arsenal's radar as well.

However, Ramsey will not be heading to Turf Moor as it is understood he rejected an approach from Burnley during the early stages of the transfer window.

