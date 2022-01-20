Gennady Golovkin shrugging off a huge right hand from Canelo like it was nothing is mental

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gennady Golovkin is renowned for having a granite chin and has never hit the canvas as an amateur or as a pro in his entire boxing career to date.

But that mind-blowing statistic was quickly put to the test when he came up against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for the first time in September 2017.

The Kazakh star - who has 36 knockouts to his name - took on his Mexican challenger at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a long-awaited grudge match.

By that stage, Canelo Alvarez was already a two-division world champion at the time.

Triple G - aka GGG - meanwhile was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier that same year.

As expected both fighters had their moments as it seemed neither man was prepared to give an inch to the other.

At one point, Golovkin can be seen shrugging off a huge right hand from the Mexican like it was nothing, in a resurfaced clip.

Twitter user @BoxingKingdom14 recently shared old footage of the Kazakh eating that monstrous right during the ninth round of their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in 2017 when he started to tire in the championship rounds.

The video has now been viewed thousands of times and beneath the footage one follower wrote: "Imagine hitting someone that hard and they don’t go down."

Another noted: "Alvarez's face says it all straight after that right."

While a third added: "Bro that punch almost knocked me out through the phone."

WATCH: Gennady Golovkin shrugged off a huge right hand from Canelo Alvarez like it was nothing

Check out the video below...

As Golovkin absorbed the full force of the blow, his head turned a full 90 degrees, sparking audible gasps from those sat ringside.

How his legs didn't buckle that night I guess we'll never know but somehow he managed to stay upright.

Even Canelo seemed to be just as surprised as everybody else as he actually took a couple of steps back to gather his thoughts before continuing his attack.

The Kazakh, meanwhile, kept on marching forwards as if it was nothing as he resumed his own offensive.

Despite Golovkin's early success however, the fight was controversially ruled a split draw, with judge Adalaide Byrd bizarrely scoring it 118–110 in favour of Canelo.

Understandably, the outcome of the fight is still the subject of much debate among boxing fans, with many believing Golovkin did enough to deserve the victory.

But no matter the result Golovkin once again showed why he is truly one of the all-time greats.

His ability to absorb punishment and keep on coming is the stuff of legend but that ninth round especially is one that will live long in the memory.

