Jorge Masvidal was quick to hit back at Chael Sonnen after he backed Colby Covington to win on March 5.

'Gamebred' Masvidal, 37, will finally get to settle his long-running feud with 'Chaos' Covington, 33, later this year.

The two-time welterweight title challengers will meet in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas, according to reports.

There will be a lot on the line for both men, who used to train together at American Top Team in Florida for many years before they had a massive falling out.

And Sonnen thinks Masvidal is going to get 'mauled for 25 minutes' by his fellow American.

Sonnen said via his YouTube channel: “If he goes out there and he gets taken down and he gets mauled for 25 minutes, it is going to take a lot of luster off of the shine that is the No. 2, the sport’s second-biggest draw, the BMF, Jorge Masvidal."

Masvidal admitted he wasn't too happy with Sonnen's comments but suggested he is just going to use them as extra motivation in preparation for his fight with Covington.

The BMF champ told MMA Fighting: “I personally like Chael - a little bothered by that comment, but it’s kind of like it just sets up the f------ mountain to be a lot higher.

“When I climb it, and Chael’s like, ‘I can’t believe you climbed that mountain,’ I’m going to be like, ‘I told you, b----.’

“I get it, man. Two white boys from Oregon, they both have that sleazeball style, like, cutting edge at the time.

"I thought Chael did it in a more classy way, but he still said things that didn’t need to be said, like bringing up Anderson Silva’s wife. So those type of guys gotta [sic] stick together.

“But I like him, though, because Chael is the type of guy that will go back and apologize.

"So when I f------ murder Colby, he has to be like, ‘Holy s---, this guy deserves a title fight,’ and blah, blah, blah.”

Covington has warned Masvidal he will suffer the same fate as Tyron Woodley.

The 33-year-old, who has not fought since being beaten by Kamaru Usman in November, stopped Woodley at the start of the fifth round in September 2020.

Speaking on Submission Radio, he said: “If he is willing to commit to anything, he’s going to get hurt.

"You know, his ribs are hurting, I know he has some fragile ribs. I’m the king of ribs, go ask his boy Tyron.

"He’ll tell him how I am with ribs. You know, that guy’s fragile.

“It doesn’t matter, man, if he goes on that show, if he tries to do anything, he’s just gonna get dumped on his head and knocked the f--- out unconscious.”

