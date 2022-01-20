AEW: TNT Championship to headline Beach Break event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After recently being the talk of the town in the professional wrestling world, Cody Rhodes made his return to All Elite Wrestling and made a huge announcement for next week's Dynamite special.



Cody Rhodes' segment on Dynamite was memorable, to say the least. He began by bringing a ladder out from under the ring and placing it in the centre of the ring.

Cody would proceed to talk about AEW and the rise of the wrestling revolution before taking aim at fellow AEW superstars while also discussing other companies' agendas. It has been rumoured in reports recently that Cody had let his AEW contract expire and is currently working as a free agent.

This created different angles of speculation from it being all a work to potentially being available for the Royal Rumble match taking place on the 29th of January.

The situation regarding Cody's contract is that he and Tony Khan currently are not seeing eye-to-eye with the current proposed contract.

Cody even touched on this on Dynamite saying: "I know Tony Khan has sent a contract in the mail, It is not the contract I wanted".

The segment would proceed with Cody turning his attention to Interim TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara. Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy for the championship on the Christmas Eve edition of Rampage, however Sammy regained the championship after defeating Dustin Rhodes for the interim belt at Battle Of The Belts.

Cody announced that the Undisputed TNT Champion would be determined in a ladder match and it looks like it will headline the Beach Break Wednesday event.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

