Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022 will be released in the near future and we have all the latest information you need to know ahead of it going live.

Players love when a new season is released. A new season is great because they bring out new content including a battle pass, skins, weapons and maps.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet, and COD Mobile sees the developers able to bring back content from fan favourite moments in former Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022 will be a huge update and no doubt we will see a lot of new weapons, operators and more when it goes live.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022:

Leaks

Currently there are no available leaks for the upcoming season of Call of Duty Mobile. When the game gets closer to release, leaks tend to surface on social media, so be sure to keep an eye for any news in the near future.

Release Date

Season 1 2022 was released on Thursday 20th January 2022, and with seasons typically only a month apart, we expect to see season 2 released around Monday 21st February 2022.

Trailer

The developers of Call of Duty Mobile always release a trailer showing glimpses of all the new content coming to the game in the season; however, this trailer has not been released yet.

When the trailer is released, we will show you here.

Test Server

A lot of mobile games tend to have a test server to try out new content that will be coming to COD Mobile. These test servers are great as it should mean that when they are officially unveiled to the whole public, they should be bug free.

These Test Servers also reveal some of the content coming to the season early and when they do we will reveal all right here.

It is exciting that they do this as the gaming community can give their opinions before the season comes out.

Battle Pass

Players will be happy to hear that when a new season comes out, it brings about a new battle pass.

This battle pass is 100 tiers of unlockable content for players to use which includes characters, weapons and cosmetics.

Patch Notes

Many in the gaming community will know that the developers release patch notes to tell the gaming community about what is in these updates when a new season comes out.

These patch notes do not get revealed until the season goes live, so we have to wait for quite a while to find out what they entail. These patch notes should come out around Monday 21st February 2022.

When Call of Duty Mobile does release the Season 2 Patch Notes, we will reveal all right here as soon as possible.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News