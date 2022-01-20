Newcastle transfer news: Major update on Magpies signing Diego Carlos before this weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie insists that Newcastle United are unlikely to be able to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla before their weekend game against Leeds United.

The Magpies remain in the bottom three ahead of the clash on Saturday, and will be aiming to climb out of the drop zone with a victory.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

Their 1-1 draw with Watford last time out was a huge blow, as the Magpies remain 19th in the Premier League table.

They are now two points behind the Hornets and are also 10 points behind Leeds ahead of this weekend’s encounter.

The club are aiming to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad this month, with the club securing the signings of two first-team players already.

Both Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have come into the club but Newcastle have thus far been unable to sign a new central defender.

They have been linked with Sevilla’s Carlos, as well as Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

Reports suggest that Carlos has dealt Newcastle a severe blow by revealing his intention to stay with the Spanish club for some time yet, and he has a contract with them until 2024.

Downie has revealed that he does not believe the Magpies will be able to secure a deal to sign Carlos before the clash with Marcelo Bielsa’s men, as there is simply “too much” that needs to be done.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "So I have to say it looks unlikely they'll get him in before the weekend. It feels like there's too much to do to get him in there before the weekend."

How big of a blow is this?

It’s pretty big.

Newcastle need new defenders quickly if they are to ensure that they can climb out of trouble this season.

Indeed, Howe’s side have conceded 43 goals in their 20 games thus far, a tally that is only beaten by Norwich City.

Newcastle desperately need to tighten up if they are to take steps out of the drop zone, as the clubs who have the best defences at the bottom end of the table usually tend to stay up.

Carlos would be a huge signing if Newcastle can get it over the line as he has real experience at the top level.

In total, he has played 120 times for the Spanish club, and would instantly improve the Magpies’ backline; they need to get a move on if this one is going to happen.

