FIFA 22: Epic Harry Kane Flashback Card Leaked

The developers of FIFA 22 could be about to add a Flashback version of Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane in Ultimate Team.

EA have been continuing their preparations for Team of the Year (TOTY) in what is easily the biggest and most eagerly anticipated event of its kind.

Along with the team, comes an array of new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), with Flashback cards such as Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante proving to be exceedingly popular additions to respective squads in the FIFA community.

With this in mind, EA may be about to unleash an all-new Flashback card that could be about to set the world of Ultimate Team on fire.

Gamers are always looking for new and exciting players that they can use in FUT Champions and other game modes.

FIFA 22 Flashback Kane

According to Macartneyyt, Kane, who captained England to the Euro 2020 Final last year, will be gifted with a hugely appealing Flashback card which gives us memories of his FIFA 18 TOTY version, which was an absolute monster.

While the stats below are not official, Kane could be a must-have in any team, with 89 pace, 94 shooting, 88 dribbling and 90 physical.

(Credit: Macartneyyt)

If this card was to be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, some would say that he would be unstoppable, with an SBC cheapest solution price predicted to be around 300,000 Coins, which is extraordinary value considering the quality of card that you will be getting in return.

There is no arguing that Kane is a Spurs legend, but he could also become a FIFA icon as well, not in the sense of the white cards, but for being so memorable to use.

We believe that gamers will flock to complete this SBC if Flashback Kane is released in Ultimate Team and will become a common player in-game due to the sheer amount of people getting rid of their fodder to get this done.

It will be interesting to see if Kane turns out to be as good as his card initially suggests. The FIFA community will tell us, for sure.

FIFA 22 fans! What are your thoughts on this Flashback Harry Kane leak? Are you a fan of his card? Will you complete his SBC if it's released? Get in touch and let us know!

