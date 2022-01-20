Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jonas Eidevall has been heavily criticised on social media after Arsenal's clash against Manchester United last night.

The two Women's Super League sides met in the quarter-final of the Continental Cup, where the five-time champions were knocked out by the resilient Red Devils.

But focus fell away from United's victory after Eidevall was subject to backlash on Twitter.

The animated Swede charged at Martha Thomas following her challenge on Beth Mead.

The Man United forward fouled her opponent with a high foot and a furious Eidevall squared up to her in the heat of the moment.

Thomas' teammates rushed to back up the Scot, who stood her ground in front of the opposition manager. The likes of Ella Toone could be seen sprinting to the scene to diffuse the situation and defend her own player.

Eidevall's outburst has been slammed on social media, with United fans, neutrals, and even Arsenal fans calling out the unacceptable behaviour.

A clip of the Arsenal boss' reaction has gone viral on Twitter and one Gooner who was at the match admitted the angle of the footage "makes it look less than it was from sitting [in] the stands."

Another Arsenal supporter said they "can't defend" Eidevall's behaviour.

A lot of other Twitter users have raised their concerns over how the Arsenal boss has portrayed himself by losing control of his emotions. Many have raised the alarm of the simple fact a man is portraying aggressive behaviour towards a woman, while in a workplace environment.

"A manager fighting with a player in any circumstance is frowned upon. Let alone a grown man fighting younger opposition women's players in a professional game," one comment read.

"He instigated it, and was the sole person keeping it up. Disgraceful really."

Another user wrote: "A man physically intimidating a [woman] like this should not be spoken about lightly."

Many have called for an apology to be issued following the situation, but so far neither Eidevall nor the club has addressed it.

Arsenal will now be forced to look elsewhere for a trophy, while Man United enter the semi-final draw and will face either Chelsea, Manchester City or Spurs.

