Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Kamisato Ayato Bursts and Role (Leak)

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and details have been leaked regarding Ayato's role and bursts.

Not a whole lot has been revealed regarding Ayato thus far, so players are getting anything they can from the morsels of information that are being released.

What we have seen from the most recent leaks is that the bursts and role that Ayato will be taking in the game is all but confirmed.

Here's everything you need to know about Kamisato Ayato's role being leaked ahead of the 2.6 Update of Genshin Impact being released.

Kamisato Ayato Bursts and Role

It's difficult to confirm if the leaks are real, but what was first revealed on NGA was in Chinese, and then eventually translated by a Redditor on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit.

Here's what was part of the translation:

"Here’s my last gift before Chinese New Year. A few months ago I said Ayato is main dps with a new weapon.

"The latest news is that his E will display a spirit (like Shenhe’s), Q is raining, adding attack speed. Not sure if he is still a main dps or not, based on Q might be leaning towards sub dps or support."

"I won’t talk about energy and CD cuz they are easy to change. But they are going to be less demanding than Yae Miko.

"His eye mole got changed to the edge of the mouth. The person in charge of Ayato is still working on him and that’s probably what it was."

As noted in the leaks, we still don't fully know what role Ayato will be taking in the game, but it is looking like they will be either a main dps or support.

We will update this page as and when we know exactly what sort of role Ayato will have in the 2.6 Update of the game.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

