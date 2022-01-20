Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community are getting very excited for Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022 to go live and we have all the information you need to know around when it could be released.

Adding seasons to the mobile game was a great shout as it means players will consistently get a lot of new content every month and it means they do not have to create a whole other game.

The new content in Call of Duty will include new weapons, operators, skins, maps and an abundance of new game modes, and this has been key to the game maintaining its success for many years.

It is very exciting to see the franchise be so popular on iOS and Android devices, as well as on the Playstation and Xbox consoles, and no doubt COD Mobile has a very bright future.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

Revealing the Release Date for Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022

With former seasons being so successful in Call of Duty Mobile, we see a lot of the gaming community look towards the upcoming seasons and keep an eye out on any key updates.

This is great for the developers as it shows that they are doing a great job and it should be massively appreciated by the whole gaming industry.

An official release date for Season 2 has not been released yet; however, Season 1 2022 was released on Thursday 20th January 2022, and with seasons typically only a month apart, we expect to see season 2 released around Monday 21st February 2022. If this date changes, we will update this page.

With the graphics always improving and the content also bringing back fan favourite weapons, characters and maps from the Call of Duty franchise, COD Mobile is a must for those who love these type of games. You can download it from either the App Store or the Play Store on your mobile devices.

No doubt over the next couple of weeks we will see a lot more information around the new season of COD Mobile, including an official release date, and when any new updates are revealed, GiveMeSport will be providing the latest information as soon as possible.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News